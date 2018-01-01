Timothee Chalamet to be honoured at Palm Springs Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet's status as one of Hollywood's most exciting new talents is being cemented with a Palm Springs International Film Festival honour.

The 22-year-old actor, whose turn in Call Me by Your Name landed him an Oscar nomination earlier this year (18), is being given the festival's Spotlight Award, Actor honour for his role in new movie Beautiful Boy. He'll collect the prize on 3 January (19).

"Timothee Chalamet gives a heartwarming, but tragic performance as a young man struggling with drug addiction in the film Beautiful Boy," festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. "Last year Timothee was the recipient of the festival's rising star award for his role in Call Me by Your Name. He is definitely a rising star."

In Beautiful Boy, Timothee stars as real-life drug addict Nic Sheff, with Steve Carell playing his dad David. It's based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from the real-life father and son.

Past recipients of the award include Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Sam Rockwell, and J.K. Simmons - all of whom received Academy Award nominations in the year they were recognised.

For the upcoming 2019 awards season, Timothee has already landed Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nods for Beautiful Boy.

Other projects in the pipeline for the actor include a new retelling of Little Women and a sequel to Call Me By Your Name, which will see him reunite with his onscreen lover Armie Hammer.

Other honorees at the festival include Spike Lee, who will receive the Career Achievement Award, Bradley Cooper, who will receive the Director of the Year Award, and Green Book's co-writer/director Peter Farrelly and stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, who will take home the Vanguard Award.

Glenn Close, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina King, and director Alfonso Cuaron will also be honoured.