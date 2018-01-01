Harvey Weinstein loses bid to dismiss sexual assault charges

Harvey Weinstein has lost his bid to have the sexual assault charges against him dismissed.

The movie mogul appeared for a pre-trial hearing at a court in New York City on Thursday (20Dec18) where his lawyers were attempting to get five felony charges dismissed. They relate to accusations he raped an unidentified woman in his hotel room in 2013 and forced another into a sex act in 2006.

However, the presiding judge told attorneys at the hearing that the case would continue, with the next hearing scheduled for 7 March (18). Outside the court his lawyer Benjamin Brafman said the decision not to dismiss the indictment was a "disappointment".

Weinstein, who cut a slimmer figure, refused to speak to reporters as he walked into the hearing with what looked like a limp, to hear the judge's ruling. A number of actresses were in the court's gallery including Marisa Tomei, Nia Vardalos, Amber Tamblyn, Jennifer Esposito, and Kathy Najimy.

The women were all reportedly wearing Time's Up shirts. Najimy told reporters: "I’m here to hear the proceeding and support survivors."

The movie mogul denies the charges, which his legal team were unsuccessful in getting them dismissed on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

Weinstein's defence team claim to have a witness, characterised as a "friend" of the 66-year-old, who will give evidence that the unidentified woman is falsifying her allegations. The alleged pal purportedly told them in an interview that his accuser had told her she was "hooking up" with the film producer.