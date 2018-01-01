Hailee Steinfeld almost crashed into John Cena on Bumblebee set

Hailee Steinfeld almost crashed a car into John Cena on the set of their new movie Bumblebee.

The Oscar-nominated actress takes on the part of Charlie Watson in the live-action flick, which is centred around the titular Transformers character.

Some of the action-packed scenes in the 1980s-set movie required Hailee to drive a manual car, and she has now shared that she nearly ran over her co-star John, who plays agent Jack Burns, at one point.

"In this particular setup, there was a man on top of the car driving - it's called a pod car - where he's completely in control," the star recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (19Dec18). "Weirdest feeling in the world being in the driver's seat of a car and not having control over it. So, we come at a reasonable speed - we were flying - down this hill into a turn, coming to a screeching halt, dangerously close to John Cena."

Thankfully, the driver managed to keep the vehicle in control. But Hailee was most amazed by the former wrestling pro's reaction.

"He didn't flinch," the 22-year-old smiled. "I, on the other hand, let out a noise I didn't know was humanly possible. The minute they call cut, I run out of the car and I'm like, 'John I'm so sorry are you OK?' And he was just like, 'Yeah I'm fine.' I'm like, 'You are not normal, John Cena!' The car would have been more damaged if it (had crashed into him)."

Elsewhere in the interview, host Jimmy invited Hailee to take part in a round of Beat Battle, where they each took turns singing as many songs as they could think of that would match a random beat. Hailee pulled out versions of TLC's No Scrubs, Ed Sheeran's Shape of You, Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and while she didn't recognise Jimmy's take on the Pet Shop Boys' 1987 hit What Have I Done to Deserve This?, she managed to win back some points when she delivered her versions of Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball and the Bee Gees' disco classic Night Fever.