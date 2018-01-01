Josh Duhamel looking for younger woman to expand his family

Actor Josh Duhamel is actively searching for a younger woman to settle down with as he would love to give his son some siblings "in the next few years".

The Transformers star shares five-year-old Axl Jack with his estranged wife, singer Fergie, from whom he separated in 2017 after eight years of marriage, but the 45 year old is eager to become a dad again before he gets too old.

And that means finding love with someone able and willing to start a family sooner rather than later.

"I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years," Josh shared during a candid conversation with fellow actor Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

"So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids," he explained of his relationship requirements. "It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f**k anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."

Josh's remarks emerge a few months after he parted ways with 28-year-old actress Eiza Gonzalez in July (18), following a five-month romance.

Prior to his marriage split, he and Fergie had actually been thinking about having a second baby, but they put their family plans on hold so the Glamorous hitmaker could return to the studio and work on her second album, 2017's Double Duchess, 11 years after her solo debut.

At the time of her press tour, Fergie told Britain's The Sun it was Josh who encouraged the pop star to put her career first: "Josh was actually the one who said, 'You know what? You should go back into the studio and make some music.'"

The former couple has remained close despite no longer being lovers, and Josh insists he will "always" have love for Fergie.

"Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will," he told Dax. "Unfortunately, we didn't work (as a couple). But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby."