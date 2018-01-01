Sandra Bullock broke down in bathtub after father and dogs' deaths

Sandra Bullock cried her heart out in her bathtub after losing her father and two dogs within weeks of one another.

The Blind Side star's dad, John W. Bullock, fell ill earlier this year (18) and she subsequently learned one of her dogs had suffered a stroke while she was setting her father up for treatment.

After returning to her Los Angeles home to deal with her pet, her father's health took a turn for the worse, at the same time that she discovered her other dog only had days to live.

"Life, I realised, happens whether you schedule it or not," the mother-of-two told U.S. TV host Ellen DeGeneres as she reflected on her bumpy 2018. "That just blew my mind this year. My dad died, and then while my dad was failing, we get a call from the nanny... that our dog Ruby, the two-legger, had a stroke. And I'm like, 'What, what?' I was like, 'Just put her on life support. Do something.' And they go, 'We can't. She's suffering.' So I was like, 'OK, there's a reason for this.' Dad's settled. We fly home."

"Days later, (I receive a call): 'Your dad's not doing well,'" Sandra continued. "The nanny comes into the room. She's got a look on her face. I'm like, 'What did the kids do?' She's like, 'I need to speak to you in the bedroom.' And I was like, 'OK.' And she goes, 'Your other dog has a heart tumour, and she's going to die in three days.'"

Sandra thought she could handle the trauma of everything that was happening around her, but the emotional toll proved to be too much for her to bear.

"A week later I'm in the bathtub crying and the kids are like, 'Is Mummy OK?' Everyone is like, 'Just leave Mummy in the bathtub. She's going to be fine,'" she recalled.

The heartbreaking series of events has taught the actress to just appreciate her loved ones while she can, because you never know what might happen.

"So, you know what? It's life," she concluded. "But, you know, when you lose your little rides-or-die (sic), it makes things different."