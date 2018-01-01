Audrina Patridge's divorce granted

Reality TV favourite Audrina Patridge is officially single for the holidays after a judge signed off on her divorce from Corey Bohan.

The Hills star moved to end her marriage to the BMX biker in September, 2017 after just 10 months as husband and wife, amid allegations suggesting Corey had hit her during a heated dispute at their marital home in Irvine, California.

The break-up only grew more nasty as the pair battled over custody of daughter Kirra, while Bohan challenged the terms of the pre-nuptial contract they had signed prior to tying the knot in 2016, which banned any form of spousal support and allowed each person to walk away with the property they owned going into the marriage.

In October (18), it was reported that Audrina and her ex had reached a settlement agreement, and last month (Nov18), Patridge was temporarily granted sole legal and physical custody of their two year old, while they worked with a mediator to finalise a custody schedule and determine child support details. Bohan had also been objecting to their child featuring on Audrina's rebooted series The Hills.

Now, according to The Blast, Audrina and Corey have regained their legal single status.

A California judge approved the settlement on Wednesday (19Dec18), officially dissolving their union.

Details regarding their final agreement have not been released.

The news allows the TV star to move on with her life, as she has been linked on and off to singer Ryan Cabrera.

They originally enjoyed a months-long romance in 2010, but reconnected in April (18) and jetted off to Mexico to celebrate Audrina's 33rd birthday in May (18). Reports surfaced in September (18) suggesting they had split once more, but Audrina recently indicated they had reconciled.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been right now," she told People magazine. "You know, things are going really good."

"We're just having fun. Nothing is forced," she continued. "You know, great things happen when it's not forced, and things are naturally just happening. And that's what it is. We just have the best time together."