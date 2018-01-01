Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra host third wedding party

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are continuing their wedding festivities with a third celebration in the bride's native India.

Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali gathered with the newlyweds in Mumbai on Thursday (20Dec18), and during the party, Nick showed off his moves as he hit the dancefloor with his new wife and their friends, partying to Hindi songs like Gallan Goodiyaan and Pinga, from Chopra's 2015 films Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Jonas took to his Instagram account to poke fun at his top relationship rule for the couple's marriage.

"Rule number one... never step on her train," he joked in the caption to side-by-side shots of the couple at the 2017 Met Gala, where Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren trenchcoat-style dress with a dramatic skirt, and at their 1 December (18) wedding, where he sidestepped her 75-foot (22.86-metre) train.

The third reception took place a day after the couple hosted another wedding party in Mumbai for members of the media and a number of friends and relatives.

"It means so much to us that all of you came tonight," the 36-year-old actress told the crowd. "This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it. So thank you so much for being here, friends of my parents, my mum, who's hosting this wonderful evening, my (late) dad, who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings, and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight."

The happy couple originally tied the knot in both a Christian service and a Hindu ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan at the start of December (18), during a week-long series of festivities with friends and family members.