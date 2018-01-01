Darren Criss no longer willing to play gay onscreen

Actor Darren Criss has vowed not to sign on to play gay characters in the future to avoid taking jobs away from the LGBTQ community.

The star, who is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Mia Swier, found fame playing homosexual Blaine Anderson on hit musical comedy series Glee, and went on to earn critical acclaim portraying another gay man, killer Andrew Cunanan, in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

However, the 31 year old is no longer willing to read for such roles because he understands how important it is for members of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) community to tackle those parts onscreen themselves, particularly as there is a clear lack of proper representation in Hollywood.

"There are certain (queer) roles that I'll see that are just wonderful," he tells Bustle, reflecting on his previous jobs. "But I want to make sure I won't be another straight boy taking a gay man's role."

Darren admits it's been tough for him to walk away from interesting gay roles, because it's "been a real joy" developing those projects, although he confesses his discomfort is "unfortunate".

"The real reason I say that is because getting to play those characters is inherently a wonderful dramatic experience," he explains. "It has made for very, very compelling and interesting people."

Darren's remarks emerge as he continues to receive high praise for his work on American Crime Story as the man who murdered famed fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997. He recently earned his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, not long after winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.