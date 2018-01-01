Vanessa Hudgens and Charles Melton join new Bad Boys sequel

Actress Vanessa Hudgens and Riverdale star Charles Melton have scored roles alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in their highly-anticipated Bad Boys sequel.

Together with The Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig, the trio will portray a highly-specialised police unit that clashes with Will and Martin's detective characters as they tackle a new threat in Miami, Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Titled Bad Boys for Life, the third instalment in the hit action franchise is set to begin production in Miami in January (19).

Rising filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the project, which will be produced by movie mogul Jerry Bruckheimer, among others.

The casting news emerges days after Joe Pantoliano, who starred in the original Bad Boys in 1995 and reprised his role as Captain Conrad Howard for 2003's Bad Boys II, was confirmed to be returning for the sequel.

The gig will reunite him with Will, playing Miami Police Department Detective Mike Lowrey, and Martin, who returns as his partner, Detective Marcus Burnett.

There's still no word on whether or not Gabrielle Union will be involved in the new movie; she was introduced as Martin's onscreen sister, Special Agent Sydney 'Syd' Burnett in Bad Boys II, and is currently shooting a TV spin-off set in Los Angeles, called L.A.'s Finest, in which Jessica Alba co-stars.

Bad Boys for Life is set to open in theatres in January, 2020 and it's sure to be a big hit with fans - to date, the franchise has grossed over $400 million (£316 million) at the global box office.