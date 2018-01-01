Andy Cohen expecting a baby via surrogate

U.S. talk show host Andy Cohen announced he was expecting a baby via surrogate during his show Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (20Dec18).

The 50-year-old, who is openly gay, made the announcement in front of Real Housewives stars including Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice as he closed out the show's final live broadcast of 2018.

After praising his viewers for supporting him for almost 10 years and helping him live his dream, Andy said: "I've always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I over share and I expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time, I'm going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.

"Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet."

As he was speaking, the studio audience and Real Housewives stars could be heard screaming at the revelation. Kyle appeared to be particularly emotional about the news.

Andy, who is an executive producer of the Real Housewives reality show franchise, did not reveal the sex of the child or whether or not he plans to raise the child as a single parent. In March, he confirmed he was single again after a split from partner Clifton Dassuncao.

He shared a clip of his reveal on Instagram, and he received congratulations messages from celebrities including Ricky Martin, Busy Philipps, Questlove, Laverne Cox, Kelly Ripa, Taylor Lautner, and his good pal John Mayer, who simply repeated the words "love you" five times.