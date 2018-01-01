Chris Columbus avoids watching his movies at Christmas

Chris Columbus avoids watching his Christmas movies during the festive season.

The filmmaker is known for writing classics like Gremlins and The Goonies, as well as for directing films such as Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the first two Harry Potter films, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

While Chris' movies continue to be popular family fare in December, he has now admitted that he steers clear of watching his own flicks.

"No, no, no, no," he laughed when asked by reporters at Total Film if he is tempted to re-watch Home Alone. "I laugh about it with my family. We can't escape it, from like Thanksgiving to 1 January, it seems like a lot of my films are on TV."

However, Chris did insist that he is a big fan of the Yuletide season. He invests a lot of time and energy in finding the perfect decorations for inside and outside of his home.

"Christmas is a very important time in the Columbus household. I'm at the tree loft the very first day it opens, picking out the biggest tree. I decorate my own tree," the 60-year-old smiled. "And because I don't want to fall off a ladder, I have a company put up a ridiculously embarrassing amount of lights in front of my house."

As the king of festive films, Chris has jumped on board as a producer of Netflix project The Christmas Chronicles.

The movie features Kurt Russell as Santa Claus, and the director is certain there is room to develop the concept into a series if viewers respond well.

"As we were making the film, I realised there was a much bigger world here. So, I got excited about the potential for digging deeper, with maybe another film in the series, and treating the world of the North Pole and the mythology of Santa Claus with a seriousness that it's never been treated with," he added.