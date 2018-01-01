Will Ferrell eats fish eye to avoid talking about former co-stars

Will Ferrell ate a fish eye to avoid talking about his former co-stars during a TV appearance on Thursday night (20Dec18).

The comedy star took part in the Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, in which host James gives guests the option of answering a difficult question or tasting a disgusting dish of their competitor's choice.

As part of the game, James selected fish eyes as one of Will's options, and then asked him to rank in order how likely he would be to work with John C. Reilly, Mark Wahlberg or Mel Gibson again in the future.

"All talented actors... A lot of busy schedules, you never know," commented Will, before deciding not to give an answer and proceed to pull an eye from a cooked fish with a spoon and eat it, much to the audience members' amazement.

Elsewhere in the game, Will refused to give an answer over who he rated as the most difficult host during his time on Saturday Night Live, which meant he had to drink a raw clam shooter with Vienna sausage juice. He also declined to name the "least favourite" movie that he has appeared in.

"They're all like my children...You start on these endeavours, and you never try to make them bad, but some just miss the mark beyond your control," the 51-year-old sighed, before taking two decent spoons of a yoghurt covered with ants.

Meanwhile, host James had a bite of cow tongue so he wouldn't have to talk about his former Carpool Karaoke guests and tried some water scorpion when he took a long time to name all of the surnames of the members in his show's house band.

He couldn't help but start to heave when nibbling on a turkey testicle too, when asked by Will to share which of his movies he didn't enjoy.