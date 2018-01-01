Jenna Dewan's boyfriend sends sweet condolences online following dog's death

Jenna Dewan's boyfriend is helping to keep her spirits up following the death of her dog Lulu by posting a supportive message to the actress on social media.

The Step Up star revealed the canine had passed away following a battle with cancer earlier this week (ends21Dec18) and her partner Steve Kazee took to Instagram to post a picture of the two hiking alongside each other in an endearing message to his love.

"The past few days haven't been easy but losing a fur friend never is," he wrote on Friday. "There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between. Today though... today was a good day."

Jenna revealed the sad news about Lulu on Wednesday by paying tribute to her pet pooch on Instagram with a series of pictures of her.

"To our sweet and fierce Lulu...thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did. Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humour," she wrote. "Thank you for the adventures. Heartbroken doesn't even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories...fly sweet angel (broken heart emoji)."

Jenna's estranged husband Channing Tatum also posted a picture of Lulu from a professional photoshoot of him playing on a beach with her on the social media site.

"I'll see you again baby girl," he wrote. "But you'll always be with me. Always. Thank you (photographer) Norman jean Roy for this memory."

Jenna and Steve reportedly started dating in October (18), months after she announced her separation from Channing, her husband of nine years, in April (18).