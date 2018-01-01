Diane Kruger is tired of Nazi film offers

Actress Diane Kruger has urged Hollywood filmmakers to move on from making movies about her native Germany's Nazi past, insisting the subject has been "done to death".

The Troy star, who is known for her more dramatic roles, is sick of receiving scripts revolving around the history of World War Two, because she has no interest in taking on stereotypical roles - unless there's a clear edge to the project, just like Quentin Tarantino's 2009 hit, Inglourious Basterds, and her new film, Welcome to Marwen.

"I've been offered so many Nazi roles. You couldn't believe," she laments to Vulture. "And I've never really wanted to do it. I'll only do it if it's more obtuse. Like with Marwen. Same with Inglourious Basterds.

"I never had any desire to be in that kind of movie to be honest, for obvious reasons, and I feel like it's been done to death. How many movies do we need to see about that? That's just my opinion. But watch, next year I'll be in more Nazi movies, I'm sure!"

"There have already been so many great movies done about that time in the past, though," she continues. "What more do we need to say about that time?"

In Welcome to Marwen, Diane plays a witch in a fictional town of dolls created by aspiring artist Mark Hogancamp, who channels his creativity into the characters after a brutal attack leaves him with severe memory loss.

Playing a villain onscreen allowed the actress to try something different, and now she is eager to tackle a bigger baddie - perhaps one from the comic book world.

"I'm so evil," she smiles. "When do you ever get to do that? The fun evil characters."

"Growing up, I really loved Freddy Krueger (from the A Nightmare on Elm Street horror series)," Diane explains. "I love Christoph Waltz in Inglourious Basterds. That was the first time I saw a villain who was so charming and nuanced at being a villain. It'd be interesting to make a film like... Joker. I would like to find my own Joker, my own version of the supervillain."

She would also love to build up her resume with more comedic roles - if only filmmakers would send her projects to consider.

"I can imagine doing comedies for at least a few years straight right now," Diane says. "But people don't see me in comedies."

Kruger has previously dipped her toe into more light-hearted fare with French movies A Perfect Plan, and Me, Myself and Mum, and one reason why she is keen to leave her darker roles behind for now may be because she's a new mum.

She recently welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, although the private pair has yet to share further details about the tot's name or specific birth date.

Briefly commenting on life as a first-time parent earlier this month (Dec18), Diane told U.S. news show Extra, "It's very rewarding. She's very little, but I'm tired. I feel like a superhero right now."