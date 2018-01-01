Drew Barrymore reflects on life's difficulties in uplifting social media message

Drew Barrymore is sharing an uplifting message to fans in time for the holidays by opening up about how difficult life can get for her.

The Charlie's Angels actress took to Instagram on Friday (21Dec18) to share a series of photos, which included one of her all glammed up and another image of her crying with messy hair and no makeup. In the caption for the photos, she insists it takes work to appear red carpet ready and sometimes life can get her down.

"#TheWayItLooksToUs : LIFE, What I propose some days are great and beautiful," she writes. "Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout... But it all takes work! Which is good because we can achieve it.

"What I can't hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty... (swipe for photo #2 and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other) Can anyone relate?," she adds.

Drew has also reflected on her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, who she shares daughters Olive, six, and Frankie, four, with, admitting it is not always easy, but ends up working out for the best.

"#TheWayItLooksToUs : RELATIONSHIPS, Once upon a time... I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all," she writes in a separate post. "Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way. And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted."

"But that doesn't mean that every second wasn't worth it," she adds. "And if that DeLorean time machine (from Back to the Future) pulled up every day, I would do it all over again. After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It's not always easy and the point is...nothing in life is. But it doesn't mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!"