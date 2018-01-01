Ben Whishaw would have said no to Mary Poppins if it was a remake

Ben Whishaw only agreed to star in Mary Poppins Returns because it was a sequel to the 1964 original rather than a remake.

The Skyfall actor plays the grown-up version of Michael Banks from the original film, in the new Disney flick.

Mary Poppins, now played by Emily Blunt, returns to 17 Cherry Tree Lane in London to help Michael and his children as he struggles with money following the death of his wife.

Ben revealed in an interview with HeyUGuys.com that he wouldn't have been involved in the project if it hadn’t been a sequel.

"For me, there was a big distinction because it wasn't a remake of the first film which would have been an absolute no-no and I couldn't have comprehended why anyone would do that," he said. "A sequel I thought was a good idea because (Mary Poppins author) P. L. Travers wrote so many stories that were sort of left there untapped and unused. I thought it was a great idea, when I met (director) Rob (Marshall) I loved the script."

The British actor, who is also well known for voicing Paddington Bear in the animated movies – a role first given to his Mary Poppins Returns co-star Colin Firth, was also delighted that his character's storyline helped add a touch of realism to a film full of fantastical elements.

"I was touched by the representation of someone struggling with quite ordinary things - money, children and loss - and I thought there was something very wonderful about having that story at the centre of this fantasy. I felt that it grounded the story in something real and relatable," he explained.

Mary Poppins Returns, which also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep and Emily Mortimer, hits cinemas from 19 December (18).