Tom Cruise to reunite with daughter Suri at Christmas - report

Tom Cruise is reportedly planning a reunion with his daughter Suri over the festive season.

The Mission: Impossible - Fallout actor has allegedly spent very little time with his youngest child in recent years, following his split from her mother, actress Katie Holmes, in 2012.

Following the breakup, the former Dawson's Creek star was granted primary custody of Suri, however, according to editors at Heat magazine, Tom is planning to make this Christmas a special one for the 12-year-old.

"Suri has been missing her dad more than ever recently, and it looks like she will get to spend some time with him this Christmas," a source told the publication. "Tom's always denied being an absent dad, but the fact he's been seen in public with Suri so rarely has been heartbreaking for those close to her."

A recent report in UsWeekly magazine claimed that Tom is allowed 10 days of visitation with Suri each month, though the article also noted that the 56-year-old has not been photographed with his daughter since 2013. Previously, it was reported that tension between Tom and Katie was due to his links to the Church of Scientology. Suri and her mother are no longer Scientologists.

Tom, who also shares adopted children, son Connor, 23, and 25-year-old daughter Isabella, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, retained full custody of the children when the couple split in 2001.

"Sure, there was a huge difference of opinion between Tom and Katie about Scientology, but Suri is still his daughter," the insider continued. "A lot of time has passed now, and he realises it's in everyone's interests to put Suri first and let bygones be bygones."

Katie will reportedly be present at the reunion, with the former couple allegedly "working out the best venue" for them to meet at.