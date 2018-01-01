Lucas Hedges picks favourite onscreen parent

Julia Roberts beat out Frances McDormand and Nicole Kidman to become Lucas Hedges’ best screen parent.

Rising star Lucas, who was nominated for an Oscar for 2016’s Manchester by the Sea, has had a bumper few years, starring alongside some of Hollywood’s finest in award-winning movies.

When asked to pick his favourite screen parent, the 21-year-old was hard pushed but said because of Julia’s character traits in new flick Ben Is Back, about a drug-addicted teenage boy who shows up unexpectedly at his family’s home, she just edged it.

“That's so tough. They're all kind of ferocious and magical in their own way. I'd probably say the most dedicated movie parent to me is Julia,” he told Cosmopolitan.

“In Three Billboards, my mom (Frances) sort of goes AWOL. In Boy Erased, I have an amazing mother (Nicole) who makes a mistake. But in this one, I have a mother who's purely trying to save me. Nothing against any of the other mothers, but the love I felt from Julia was really unique.”

Ben is Back hit U.S. cinemas earlier this month (Dec), and rolls out around the world in January.

It was directed by Lucas’ dad, writer, and director Peter Hedges, and the actor loved working alongside his father on the project.

“It ended up being the most important project I've ever done in my life,” he smiled. “My dad gave me my love of film - he directly handed that down to me. As a little boy, my dad was my hero and for making this movie he's my hero.

“I got an opportunity to make a movie with the guy who not only created me, but inspired me into this world."