Felicity Jones had a ball performing stunts for The Aeronauts

Felicity Jones had a great time performing stunts on the set of her new movie The Aeronauts.

The British actress plays 19th-century pilot Amelia Wren opposite her The Theory of Everything co-star Eddie Redmayne as scientist James Glaisher in the upcoming Tom Harper-directed project, with the biographical adventure film following the duo as they find themselves in a fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a hot air balloon.

While Felicity has never had to perform such a level of death-defying stunts on past films, she fully embraced the challenge.

"I thought it was going to be a very safe period drama, then it turned into a Victorian version of The Revenant," she enthused to Porter Edit. "I loved it. I'd be hanging off the basket and everyone would be asking if I was okay, and I'd be like, 'This is a dream for me. This is what I've wanted to do my entire life - a bit of rough and tumble.'"

The Aeronauts isn't due for release until late 2019, though Felicity has plenty of other projects lined-up.

She is currently promoting On the Basis of Sex, in which she portrays a young version of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and is voicing a character in animated flick Dragon Rider.

In spite of her varied roles over the years, Felicity says that it’s her role as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the one that really "shifted" her Hollywood profile.

"I never set out to be famous; it's been a by-product of doing something that I love. I want to put relevant and entertaining stories out into the world, but this is the other side of it. And I think you just have to enjoy it - you can't turn around and start complaining," the 35-year-old said.