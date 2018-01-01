Isla Fisher dishes on her Hanukkah traditions

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have some unconventional Hanukkah traditions.

Australian actress Isla converted to Judaism ahead of her 2010 wedding to British comedian Sacha, and together they have children Olive, 11, Elula, eight, and three-year-old Montgomery.

For the holiday season, Isla likes to kick back with some music, but not the normal Christmas songs blasting out the radio.

“I adore Hanukkah,” she beamed to British Vogue. “Of course, this being my family. Our celebrations are a little… different. I listen to my brother-in-law Erran Baron Cohen’s rap album, Songs in the Key of Hanukkah, on repeat, and our table is covered with the opposite of traditional blue and white decorations – kitschy antique menorahs everywhere.”

And when it comes to presents, Isla and Sacha prefer experiences over buying material gifts.

It’s a philosophy they have all year round, with The Great Gatsby star recalling one of her husband’s best moments.

“(He) once managed to convince Katy Perry to sing for me and all of our friends in our garden, where she belted out Roar into a glittery microphone,” she laughed.

“Most recently, for my mother’s 70th birthday, I got our entire family together at a villa in Provence for a Noel Coward-themed party. There were musicians playing her favourite songs from that era and tonnes of Bellinis with fresh peach juice. That night ended with the two of us in a lip-sync battle at three in the morning. Classic.”