Gwen Stefani: 'Making a video with Blake Shelton was the best present!'

Gwen Stefani has described making a Christmas video with her boyfriend Blake Shelton as the best present.

The former No Doubt frontwoman recently released a deluxe version of her 2017 festive album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, with the record featuring two new songs, Cheer for the Elves and Secret Santa.

Gwen and Blake have made a video for the song You Make It Feel Like Christmas too, with the superstar thrilled to see her country singer beau get into the Yuletide spirit for her.

"(It) was such a gift because he hates doing videos," she said during an interview on Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast.

"Literally, for his own videos he's like, 'You got two hours and then I'm out of here.' He just... it's not his thing. So for him to be able to put the time in for a whole day and do that video with me was just a dream. I was all excited about how it turned out and it was a lot of fun."

During the chat, Gwen went on to explain that she simply loves writing Christmas songs and even worked on her Spanish so she could perform Feliz Navidad with Chilean singer Mon Laferte.

In years to come, Gwen hopes some of her songs will be played for at many family celebrations.

"Like, you get to have that moment with everyone's memories and their families and their holiday. It's like you're part of their celebration and the backdrop of their lives. Honestly, songwriting is so magical, but to do Christmas songwriting was another level for me," the 49-year-old said.

For her own Christmas, Gwen has lots of events planned for her sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and four-year-old Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

And she says she cherishes every single 25 December with her boys.

"It's really hard to not let go of the fun baby years where Christmas is just so magical. I still have a four-year-old, so he's gonna have fun this year," she smiled.