Khloe Kardashian slams fan who accused her of 'forgetting' brother Rob

Khloe Kardashian has slammed a fan who accused her of "forgetting" her brother, Rob Kardashian.

The reality star shared a black and white photo of herself with her mother Kris Jenner on Instagram on Saturday (22Dec18) and thanked her for raising "multiple mini queens".

"You are a Queen who has raised multiple mini Queens still trying to be as strong and fabulous as you are! I will love you more and more every day until the end of time," the 34-year-old gushed.

However, some of Khloe's 84 million followers began criticising her for "forgetting" about her 31-year-old brother and never mentioning him.

"It's a shame Rob Kardashian is a member of the family and he is NEVER mentioned," one Instagram user wrote on her post.

Khloe was quick to respond, and fired back: "My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king. It is a shame that you can't respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren't informed on our family."

While another follower commented: "Don't forget about Rob. She's raising a king too."

Accordingly, Khloe was prompted to defend her family again.

"He has always been a king since the minute he was born! My mom and my dad did an amazing job with him. He is my (heart)," she replied.

The Good American businesswoman also clapped back at more online trolls who slammed her for retouching and editing her photos on social media.

"Would you keep IG (Instagram) if all photo editing apps were gone forever??? Lol (laugh out loud)," one user commented on one of Khloe's snaps.

"Would you?" the mother-of-one fired back. "Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to one's life? Maybe I'm just different... but I don't care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It's sad people care to criticise something like an editing app.

"Let it go babe. Say something nice or just let it go. Don't add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?"