Drew Barrymore 'fighting like a lion' to maintain weight loss

Drew Barrymore has opened up about her struggles to lose weight.

The 43-year-old recently took to Instagram to share an update on her fitness journey with her 10 million followers, and revealed she had lost 25 pounds (11 kilograms) in three months.

Posting a series of photos that showed off her incredible progress, mother-of-two Drew admitted that the social media site influenced her decision to prioritise taking care of herself.

"When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self. But most days, I lack consistency due to real life," the star wrote. "With the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality... Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place. You can tell my face is so much thinner!"

In the two "before" images, Drew looks pained while working out with a cast on her foot, while in the "after" photos, she is seen looking at ease while training.

The former child star then went on to share with her fans how difficult her journey has been.

"Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in," she noted, referring to some of her famous family members - John Barrymore, Ethel Barrymore, and Lionel Barrymore. "I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF (as f**k)!"

Accordingly, Drew finished her post by paying tribute to her personal trainers.

"At least I know there are experts I can turn to for help. I mean look at what Marnie helped me do in three months!" the actress added, giving a shout-out to Marnie Alton of Barre Belle Fitness Studios. "When I have time off in 2019... I'm comin (sic) for ya! PS may I just say I want these ladies on the front page. You are my spirit animals and my goal posts!"

Drew previously revealed how she begrudgingly diets for her role on the Netflix horror-comedy series Santa Clarita Diet, and lets herself relax when the show is on hiatus.

"Let's face it, I hate it," she said. "I would much rather eat fettuccine alfredo all day long."