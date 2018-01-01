Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in London after Indian wedding celebrations

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are continuing their globetrotting tour as newlyweds in London after enjoying a second round of wedding festivities in the bride's native India.

The couple initially became husband and wife on 1 December (18), when the stars exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and followed it up with a Hindu service at the same venue one day later.

However, they decided to host two more parties in Mumbai last week, toasting their nuptials at a party held for members of the media and a number of friends and relatives on Wednesday (19Dec18), before celebrating again at a private reception for their loved ones on Thursday.

Nick and his new wife have since travelled to London, where they enjoyed a night out with the pop star's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, actress Sophie Turner. The youngest Jonas brother, 18-year-old Frankie, also tagged along for the group dinner at The Delaunay restaurant on Saturday, when Nick and Priyanka were snapped holding hands.

It's not yet known where the loved-up pair will be spending its first Christmas as husband and wife together, but the Jealous hitmaker and the Baywatch beauty have yet to take a proper honeymoon together.

They previously managed to squeeze in a mini vacation in Oman shortly after their nuptials, but had to jet back to India to attend the wedding of Priyanka's friend, Isha Ambani, the daughter of the country's richest man, on 12 December, and then spent a few days in New York City, where Nick and Joe enjoyed a little brotherly bonding time together.