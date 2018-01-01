Priyanka Chopra 'honoured' to be able to kiss GQ's Most Stylish Man of 2018

Priyanka Chopra has praised her new husband Nick Jonas for being crowned GQ's Most Stylish Man of 2018 by saying she's "honoured" to be able to kiss the winner.

The Jealous singer, who married the former Quantico star in two ceremonies in her native India earlier in December (18), beat the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Shawn Mendes, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in every round of the fan-voted poll to be eventually crowned the winner, and his wife celebrated by sharing a picture of her planting a kiss on his cheek.

"Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas," she wrote on Instagram.

In the snap, they are both dressed casually, with Nick in a dark grey T-shirt and Priyanka in a light grey turtleneck sweater.

Nick also celebrated the honour by sharing a throwback snap of his younger self besides a collage of his favourite 2018 looks and jokingly told his Instagram followers he was "really happy to finally be recognized for this tireless commitment to being stylish".

"To all my fellow nominees... keep up the good work. May the style gods be ever in your favor next year. To the fans all over the world who voted for me please know I don’t take this honour lightly," he continued.

The newlyweds are currently in London after enjoying a second round of wedding festivities in India last week (ends23Dec18). They hosted two more parties in Mumbai, one held for members of the media and a number of friends and relatives on Wednesday, before celebrating again at a private reception for their loved ones on Thursday.

During their trip to London, they were spotted enjoying a group dinner with Nick's brothers Frankie and Joe Jonas and Joe's fiancee, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner at The Delaunay restaurant on Saturday.