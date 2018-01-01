Tom Hanks surprises fans by buying lunch at In-N-Out Burger

Tom Hanks lived up to his reputation as one of Hollywood's nice guys when he treated fans to a free lunch at restaurant In-N-Out Burger days before Christmas.

The beloved 62-year-old was full of the joys of the holiday season when he visited the popular burger chain in Fontana, California with his wife Rita Wilson on Friday (21Dec18).

According to editors at E! Online, the Forrest Gump actor bought lunch for several customers waiting in the drive-thru, and also later dined inside the restaurant with his actress wife. A fan, Renee Chavez, posted a Facebook video of the star doing his good deed.

Another fan, Meghan, posted a couple of photos showing Hanks and Wilson eating burgers at the branch on Instagram, and of the actor chatting with an employee at the counter and taking a selfie with a customer.

"Tom sighed (sic) In-N-Out hats and took pictures with everyone," she told E! News. "He was genuinely nice, laughing, talking with everyone and taking selfies!" she added. "He wished us a Merry Christmas on his way out."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote alongside an image of the star on Instagram: "Tom Hanks is at In and Out sitting across from us I’m star struck!! #tomhanksfan"

Locals were stunned to see The Post star and his wife at the restaurant, which is almost 50 miles east of Los Angeles and en route to popular vacation spots such as Palm Springs and Joshua Tree National Park, and isn't known as a celebrity hotspot.

"Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson made a surprise stop in Fontana on Friday," read a message posted on the city's Facebook page. "Welcome to Fontana @tomhanks! Please visit us again."