Kourtney Kardashian vacations with ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian has proved all is well between herself, her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie by vacationing with them in Mexico.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Scott, the father of her three children, split for good in 2015 after nine years of dating on and off, and the 35-year-old moved on to romance Lionel Richie's daughter in September, 2017 - when she was 19.

Earlier this year (18), Kourtney became livid after learning Scott had introduced Sofia to their six-year-old daughter Penelope, and sons Mason, nine, and four-year-old Reign without telling her first, but it seems any issues the former couple had have since been resolved.

The exes stepped out for dinner with Sofia in Los Angeles in November (18), and this weekend (22-23Dec18), the odd trio was photographed enjoying a beach day with the kids in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Images obtained by TMZ.com show Kourtney and Sofia sitting side-by-side on sun loungers, while they also joined Scott for a relaxed stroll along the beach.

Kourtney had previously aired out her anger about Scott spending time with the children with Sofia present in an episode of her family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in September.

Speaking to her sister Kim, a furious Kourtney revealed she and Scott had agreed in one of their joint therapy sessions that they would wait before introducing the young model to their kids.

"The thought of my kids being introduced to another woman and having somebody in their lives, I think it's hard for me and hard for them," said Kourtney, who split from her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in August. "There's a lot going on for them and I know that it can be confusing. It makes me upset, especially because we sat in front of a therapist, we said what we thought was best for the kids. We felt like a lot of changes have been made lately and that this wasn't the best time."