Saoirse Ronan reuniting with Timothee Chalamet & Wes Anderson on new film

Saoirse Ronan's latest project sees her reuniting with her former collaborators Timothee Chalamet and Wes Anderson.

The triple Oscar nominee worked with Wes on his award-winning The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014, and has collaborated with Timothee on 2017's smash Lady Bird and 2019's Little Women, both written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

Ronan, Chalamet and Anderson are now beginning work on The French Dispatch, a '50s-set feature following a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau in Paris.

Filming is taking place in Angouleme in south west France, with Anderson pulling double duty as scriptwriter and Scott Rudin producing.

Benicio del Toro and Westworld's Jeffrey Wright are also starring in The French Dispatch, as well as Anderson's frequent collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Frances McDormand.

Ronan, 24, is currently starring as doomed Scottish Queen Mary Stuart in Mary Queen of Scots, opposite Margot Robbie, who received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of formidable British monarch Queen Elizabeth I.

Meanwhile, Chalamet is impressing in true-life tale Beautiful Boy opposite Steve Carell, based on the memoirs of father and son David and Nic Sheff and their experience of survival, relapse, and recovery as the family cope with the addiction that grips Nic. He has received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for the role.

Anderson hasn't helmed a film since Isle of Dogs, which hit cinemas in April. The stop-motion animation featured an all-star voice cast, including Murray, McDormand, Swinton, Gerwig, Bryan Cranston and Scarlett Johansson.