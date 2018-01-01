Khloe Kardashian praises sister Kourtney for vacationing with ex Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian has expressed her admiration for her sister Kourtney, who is currently on holiday with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Kourtney and Scott, the father of her three children, split for good in 2015 after nine years of dating on and off, with Scott subsequently striking up a romance with Lionel Richie's daughter in September 2017.

Earlier this year (18), 39-year-old Kourtney became livid after learning Scott, 35, had introduced Sofia, 20, to their children Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and four-year-old Reign, without telling her first, but it seems any issues have since been resolved as the trio were photographed vacationing together with the kids in Mexico this weekend (22-23Dec).

And Khloe was one of the first to praise her sibling for the amicable holiday.

"Beyond proud of all of them!!!!" the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter, responding to a fan who complimented Kourtney and Scott on their co-parenting. "This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!"

Images obtained by TMZ show Kourtney, Scott and Sofia all dressed in swimwear laying side by side on sun loungers while the children played on the beach.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima in August, previously voiced her frustrations over Scott's love life in an episode of the reality show which aired in September.

"The thought of my kids being introduced to another woman and having somebody in their lives, I think it's hard for me and hard for them," she told her sister Kim. "There's a lot going on for them and I know that it can be confusing. It makes me upset, especially because we sat in front of a therapist, we said what we thought was best for the kids. We felt like a lot of changes have been made lately and that this wasn't the best time."