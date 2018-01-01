Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in Massachusetts

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has been slapped with felony charges for the alleged sexual assault of a teenage boy in Massachusetts in 2016.

Heather Unruh, an ex-reporter for Boston's WCVB network, went public with the accusations in November, 2017, when she staged a press conference detailing the alleged incident, during which the Oscar winner purportedly plied her then-18-year-old son with alcohol after meeting him at a bar on Nantucket Island in July, 2016.

She admitted her kid had lied about his age to Spacey as he had yet to reach the legal drinking age of 21, but claimed the actor took advantage of the youngster and groped his genitals without consent.

She reported the alleged misconduct to police, who launched an investigation into the story, and on Monday (24Dec18), it was revealed Spacey had formally been charged with indecent assault and battery, according to the Boston Globe.

He is due to be arraigned in Nantucket District Court on 7 January (19).

Spacey has yet to directly address the allegations, but shortly after the charges hit headlines, he shared a link on his Twitter account for a YouTube video, in which he reprises his House of Cards character, scheming politician Frank Underwood, who was killed off for the show's sixth and final season following the actor's initial sexual misconduct scandal.

In the footage, titled, "Let Me Be Frank," he appears to make reference to the multiple accusations of inappropriate behaviour that have emerged against him since October, 2017.

"I know you what you want. You want me back," Spacey says, as Underwood. "Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They're just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and what I got what I deserved... But you wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn't rush to judgments without facts, would you?"

A representative for Spacey has yet to comment on the bizarre video or the criminal proceedings.

He first hit headlines last year (17) after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of pinning him down on a bed following a party at his New York City apartment, when he was just 14.

Spacey took to Twitter to apologise to Rapp for his allegedly drunken behaviour, although he insisted he couldn't recall the 30-year-old encounter. He also used the opportunity to confirm long-running rumours about his own sexuality as he 'came out' as a gay man.

British police are also reportedly looking into claims the 59 year old sexually assaulted a man in London in 2008.