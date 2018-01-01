NEWS Lea Michele celebrates at bridal shower Newsdesk Share with :







Actress/singer Lea Michele is one step closer to marrying fiance Zandy Reich after celebrating their impending nuptials at a weekend (22-23Dec18) bridal shower.



The former Glee star, 32, gave fans a glimpse at the white-themed party on Monday (24Dec18), when she posted a series of photos from the private event, hosted by her mother, Edith Sarfati, in New York City.



"My mom threw me the bridal shower of my dreams!" she captioned the first shot, in which Lea posed in the middle of a restaurant wearing an off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown and silver heels.



She also shared the image on her Instagram Story timeline, to which she added a sweet thank you message for the designer.



"@csiriano you truly know how to make a girl feel and look beautiful," Lea wrote across the picture. "My first white dress as a bride to be.. I love it and love you!"



And it appeared Zandy made a surprise appearance at the bash, as another photo Lea uploaded featured the fashion executive presenting his fiancee with a bouquet of flowers. They were later captured on camera smiling as they gazed into one another's eyes.



The couple began dating in the summer of 2017, and announced its intention to wed in April (18).



In July (18), Lea's friends, Stephanie Levinson and actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher, hosted an engagement party for the pair in California, where the bride and groom-to-be were joined by pals including Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Ashley Tisdale, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.



Expressing her gratitude to everyone who attended, Lea later took to Instagram and wrote beside a shot of the happy couple, "The outpouring of love from our friends and family who showed up for us today and threw us the most epic and beautiful engagement party we could have asked for was truly so incredible.



"Z and I love you all and are forever grateful."



Lea previously dated her Glee co-star Cory Monteith, before he passed away in July, 2013, and went on to enjoy a romance with Matthew Paetz from 2014 to 2016.

