Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora photographed together in London







Andrew Garfield and singer Rita Ora have fuelled romance rumours by stepping out arm-in-arm for a pre-Christmas stroll.



The Hacksaw Ridge actor was first linked to Rita last month (Nov18), shortly after the Your Song hitmaker was reported to be dating British reality TV star Eyal Booker - claims he denied.



Andrew and Rita had kept any hint of a budding relationship under wraps until Sunday (23Dec18), when they went public in Primrose Hill, London.



They both opted for low-key looks, with a make-up free Rita wrapped up in a long winter coat and boots, and her platinum blonde hair hidden under a baker boy hat, while Andrew donned a camel-coloured coat over a dark shirt and baggy trousers, and completed his outfit with a black baseball cap and sneakers.



The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rumoured couple has been snapped in public.



"Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago," a source told The Sun in November (18). "But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.



"It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection."



The 28-year-old singer is no stranger to having her love life scrutinised - she has previously romanced Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris, model Ricky Hil, and musician Andrew Watt, who she dated for two years before revealing she was single again in October (18).



Meanwhile, Andrew, 35, was most recently linked to actress Susie Abromeit, and found love with his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone in 2011. They split in 2015.

