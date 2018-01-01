NEWS Gal Gadot shares gratitude as Wonder Woman sequel wraps filming Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Gal Gadot has celebrated wrapping production on the "unique and special" Wonder Woman sequel with a heartwarming tribute online.



The Israeli star reprises her role as the DC Comics superhero in Wonder Woman 1984, and as cast and crew completed filming just in time for the holidays, the leading lady took to Instagram to mark the occasion.



"We did it. Again!!" Gal captioned a trio of behind-the-scenes photos online. "And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special..



"We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I'm so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie (sic)."



She went on to heap praise on filmmaker Patty Jenkins, who also directed the 2017 blockbuster, admitting she was "so lucky" to be reunited with her.



Gal continued, "She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend..."



The actress concluded her post by teasing fans about what to expect when the movie hits theatres in June, 2020.



"Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience," Gal added. "This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I'm so proud...



"Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. I'm so happy and excited, can't wait to share it with you in 2020!"



Set in 1984, against the backdrop of the Cold War, Wonder Woman 1984 will feature Gadot's titular Amazonian warrior princess facing off with her nemesis Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.



Actor Chris Pine will also return as the superhero's love interest Steve Trevor.

