Amy Schumer welcomes Christmas Day by vomiting at the side of the road

Amy Schumer's first Christmas as a wife wasn't quite the dream she'd hoped for - she started the day by throwing up at the side of a country road.

A pal shot footage of the pregnant Trainwreck star vomiting and Amy posted it on Instagram.

In the quirky video, the comedienne took time to wish everyone a happy Christmas as she finished throwing up.

Her husband, Chris Fischer, is also featured in the video.

Amy, who was forced to cancel a string of stand-up shows due to her difficult pregnancy, also shared a photo of herself lying on the floor next to her dogs and captioned it: "And so this is Christmas..."

Schumer, who is battling debilitating morning sickness condition hyperemesis gravidarum, has spent time in the hospital in recent weeks, but refuses to let her health issues dampen her sense of humour.

She joked about looking good during pregnancy while hooked up to an intravenous drip with her baby bump on show.

"Am I glowing? #hyperemesisgravidarum," she joked in a caption accompanying the hospital photo.

While her millions of followers offered up their sympathies, her celebrity friends were also quick to comment on the post.

Chris Pratt wrote: "YES!!", while Gwyneth Paltrow, who is mum to daughter Apple and son Moses, added: "All kidding aside, you are a f'ing champ", and Chelsea Handler commented: "You know you are, girl."

Amy's ongoing battle with severe nausea is following the I Feel Pretty star into the second trimester of her pregnancy, and she shared a candid video on Instagram of her vomiting earlier this month (Dec18).

“Hi I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom," the comedian, 37, wrote in the caption.

Last month (Nov18), Amy also posted a clip of her vomiting before her stand-up show in Tarrytown, New York.