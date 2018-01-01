John Krasinski told The Office producer the comedy would flop in America

John Krasinski almost blew his big break on The Office when he told the show's executive producer he didn't think it would be a hit on U.S. TV.

The A Quiet Place director and star was called in to audition for the role of Jim Halpert and during a lunch break he struck up a conversation with a guy he thought was another hopeful.

"I was sitting alone in this office for a long time just sweating and this guy sits in front of me and he starts eating and he said, 'Are you nervous?' I said, 'No, you either get these things or you don't, but what I'm really nervous about is Americans have such a habit of ruining great U.K. shows. This is one of my favourite shows. They're gonna ruin it because the U.K. one is perfect!' John recalled during a recent SAG Conversations panel. "And he goes, 'Hi, I'm Greg Daniels, I'm the executive producer'.

"I legit threw up in my mouth! He said, 'I'll see ya in there!' I called my manager at the time and said, 'So, this is done!' Then I went into the room and everyone was laughing at me. To this day Greg says it's one of the reasons why I got the part - because I was honest.

"Yeah right, that was all calculated. So now every time I go into an audition I'm like, 'This script sucks, but I'll do it!'"

The American version of Ricky Gervais' workplace TV comedy was a big hit, launching Krasinski's career, and that of Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fisher, Mindy Kaling, and John's former high school pal B.J. Novak.