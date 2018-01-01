NEWS

Michael B. Jordan would love to brawl with heavyweight champion in Creed 3

3 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder's height might cost him a dream role as Clubber Lang's son in the next Creed movie.

The fighter has made it clear he'd love a part in the next film and has his sights set on playing the kid of Mr. T's character from Rocky III.

Deontay, who is planning a 2019 rematch with Brit Tyson Fury following their face-off at the beginning of the month (Dec18), has his sights set on Hollywood: "That's what I'm all about, my passion is acting!" Deontay told TMZ. "After boxing, in the middle of my career, that's what I wanna convert to. I wanna act like I'm getting hit, not actually get hit."

And Creed star Michael B. Jordan loves the idea of getting in the ring with a real boxing champ in the next film, but he thinks Wilder should play himself.

"It's a cool idea (having him in the movie), but I'm not sure where we're going with Creed 3," the actor tells the outlet. "He's (Deontay) a good character as himself.

"He's a lot bigger than Clubber though, he's a lot taller."

At 6ft 7ins, Wilder is almost a foot taller than Mr. T's Clubber Lang.

Jordan portrays the son of Apollo Creed - the fighter who took on Sylvester Stallone's character in the first Rocky movie - in the new boxing film franchise and Florian Munteanu plays Viktor Drago in the latest Creed film. Drago is the son of Dolph Lundgren's character, Ivan Drago, from Rocky IV.

LATEST NEWS