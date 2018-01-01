Willem Dafoe perfected painting skills while studying Van Gogh for new movie

Willem Dafoe has become a proficient painter thanks to his new role as Vincent Van Gogh in At Eternity's Gate.

The actor studied the great artist and took brushstroke lessons as he prepared for the role and became quite good.

"Practically speaking, I painted a lot," he tells WENN. "I had to learn to paint to prepare for the actions in the movie. A whole different understanding came and I transformed into the character and began to inhabit him.

"I learned beautiful things - how to paint the light. The paintings captured the spirit rather than the likeness. Sometimes we would just go into nature, walk around, set up and paint."

The fact that artist-turned-filmmaker Julian Schnabel was the film's writer and director helped immensely.

"Julian is a painter himself," Dafoe adds. "I've been in the studio with him and he's painted portraits of me."

The actor admits he really enjoyed portraying Van Gogh in the film as the story didn't really touch on the great artist's famous descent into madness.

"We didn't explore the mental breakdown so much because I was so involved with finding his joy," he says. "He was usually portrayed as this tragic, misunderstood, tortured genius but in this we tried to concentrate on the ecstasy and the intensity of his devotion.

"He was awkward socially and didn't know how to interact. He had trouble with women. He had trouble with children. He struggled to reconcile this ecstasy he would feel from the power of nature and how he fit that into his daily life."