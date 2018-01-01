Dax Shepard couldn't keep up the 'elaborate lies' about Santa for his girls

Actor Dax Shepard had no choice but to come clean about the tale of Santa Claus to his two daughters after his eldest started "poking holes in the logic".

The Without a Paddle star and his wife Kristen Bell tried to keep up the ruse for their kids, but when five-year-old Lincoln began to question everything about the festive story, he knew he couldn't continue with the lies for long.

"I have a fundamental rule that I will never lie to them, which is challenging at times," he recently told Us Weekly, of his efforts to keep the idea of Santa alive.

"Our five-year-old started asking questions like, 'Well, this doesn't make sense, and that doesn't make sense,'" he shared. "I'm like, 'You know what? This is just a fun thing we pretend while it's Christmas.'"

His comments sparked a backlash among other parents online, but Dax has since defended his choice to reveal all about Father Christmas to his girls, insisting it would have been wrong of him to lead Lincoln astray during a crucial time in her mental development.

"So here's what happened for me: I explained the concept to her, and... leading up to Christmas last year, she started poking holes in the logic," he said on his Armchair Expert podcast.

"First it was, 'Well, how does he go to every house?' Then it was, 'How does he fit down the chimney?,' then it was... all these different things, and I was going along, going with the standard lies you tell (to keep them believing in Santa), and at a certain point, I was looking at her little face, and she had this critical mind that was finding holes in the logic. And I was basically forcing her to ignore her critical thinking!"

Recalling the moment the tale really "unravelled", he continued, "(That year) she had asked Santa for a present, and Santa had come to our house, but then we went to Grandma's house in Oregon, and one of the presents she told Santa was under that tree. And she's like, 'Wait a minute, how did this (get here)? He already came... What, did he tell Grandma to get this thing?'

"The lie I was gonna have to come up with was so elaborate, I was like, 'What am I doing?'"

Dax tried to think back to his own childhood memories of Santa, but admitted, "I don't ever really remember believing (in Santa) and yet I love Christmas! I also thought, 'Is Christmas about Santa, whether or not he's a real guy?' No, it's about getting together with your family, showering them with love and affection, that's what's great about Christmas..."

Despite knowing the truth, it hasn't dampened the girls' love of the festive season.

"They're still so excited about Christmas, they're still just as excited to get presents," he said.

And he claims Lincoln and Delta have taken seriously their promise to never break the news about Santa to other children: "(I tell them), 'You are not allowed to ruin this for anybody else. Other kids believe in it, and you are absolutely forbidden to say anything to them,' and I've seen it in practice, because a lot of their friends believe in it (Santa) and they'll just watch them talk about all the different things that are gonna happen," he explained. "They haven't spoiled it for anyone."

"You know what's really funny though?" Dax added. "The littler girl (Delta), she knows, yet... she still believes in him, which is awesome!"