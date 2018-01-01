NEWS Billie Lourd honours late mother Carrie Fisher with emotional song Newsdesk Share with :







Billie Lourd honoured her late mum Carrie Fisher on the two-year anniversary of her death on Thursday (27Dec18) by performing one of her favourite songs.



The Star Wars veteran suffered a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles and passed away in hospital days later on 27 December, 2016, at the age of 60. Her mother Debbie Reynolds died the following day, aged 84.



To mark the second anniversary of her mother's death, Scream Queens star Billie filmed herself singing one of Carrie's favourite songs, These Days by Jackson Browne, while playing the piano. In the wide shot, Billie can be seen at the piano on the right side of the frame while a Christmas tree is on the left and a fireplace surrounded by chairs is in the middle.



In the lengthy Instagram caption, Billie explained why she picked the track.



"It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favourite songs," the 26-year-old noted. "And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving'. I've found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving'. As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' - whatever that art may be for you."



In the comments, Carrie's Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill wrote, "We all miss her... everyday. Thinking of you (heart emoji) your space uncle, mh," while Lily Collins and Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy praised her "beautiful" video.

