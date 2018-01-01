The Favourite lands eight Online Film Critics Society nominations

The Favourite has soared to the top of the Online Film Critics Society nominations, leading the way with eight nods.

Yorgos Lanthimos' new film, about British monarch Queen Anne and the two women who courted her attention, looks set to be an awards season favourite, after scoring five Golden Globe nominations, three Screen Actors Guild Awards nods and 10 nominations at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The period piece can now add another eight potential wins to that list after the Online Film Critics Society announced its 2019 shortlist.

As well as scoring Lanthimos a Best Director and Best Picture nomination, the three leads; Olivia Colman as Anne, Emma Stone as Abigail Hill and Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill, landed Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress mentions.

The film is also in the running to take home Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Cinematography.

Hot on its heels is Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘70s-set drama Roma with seven, including Best Director and Screenplay for Cuaron, and Best Actress for Mexican star Yalitza Aparicio.

Barry Jenkins' latest effort If Beale Street Could Talk follows with six nominations, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actress for Regina King, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

All three films will be competing against each other for the prestigious Best Picture gong alongside eight other features: Annihilation, BlacKkKlansman, Eighth Grade, First Reformed, Hereditary, A Star Is Born, Suspiria, and You Were Never Really Here.

Winners will be announced on 2 January (19).