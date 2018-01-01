NEWS Sandra Bullock's Bird Box keeps Chrissy Teigen up at night Newsdesk Share with :







Chrissy Teigen has blamed Sandra Bullock's hit new Netflix thriller Bird Box for keeping her up at night.



The self-confessed scary movie fan has saluted the Oscar winner and director Susanne Bier for shaking her up and leaving her with crazy dreams.



The 33-year-old model, who is married to singer John Legend, took to Twitter late on Wednesday (26Dec18) to rave about the movie, in which Bullock portrays a mum trying to survive the apocalypse.



"I was taking a bit of a holiday break for family time but I just watched bird box and my whole heart is sore," she wrote. "I need company is anyone there.



"I lovvvvvve scary stuff and holy s**t I am shaken up I love you guys (sic)."



Chrissy jumped back on social media on Thursday morning to recall a bizarre dream she had had that was sparked by Bullock's film.



"absolutely had the worst dreams of my life," she explained. "john died, became a bird, called me on a tiny cell phone as a bird, I took a carry on to the Maldives with bird-john in it, was served strawberry cat on the flight. Woke up crying covered in sweat. bird box got me f**ked up."



The new film, which started streaming live just before Christmas, also features John Malkovich, Jacki Weaver, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, and Danielle Macdonald, who stars in another holiday Netflix hit, Dumplin', opposite Jennifer Aniston.

