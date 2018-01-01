Forest Whitaker files papers to end 22-year marriage

Forest Whitaker has called it quits on his 22-year marriage.

The Black Panther star filed divorce documents to legally separate from his wife Keisha Nash Whitaker in Los Angeles on Thursday (27Dec18), according to TMZ.

He cited irreconcilable differences for the split, insisting both parties should cover their own legal fees.

The intensely private couple wed in Jamaica in 1996 and shares two adult daughters together, Sonnet and True. Forest and Keisha each also have a child from previous relationships.

Whitaker met his wife on the set of Blown Away in 1994.

It is not clear what led to the split, but over Christmas the actor took to Twitter and posted a now-puzzling message to followers, which read: "Christmas is a celebration of solidarity - a time of the year when we are reminded that the bonds our families, friends, fellow citizens and beyond are based on sharing and bringing joy."

In 2017, Keisha revealed how she kept her marriage to the Oscar winner going strong, hinting there had been difficulties in their relationship.

“Anything that I’m doing that Forest’s able to be there and come and support me, he absolutely does," she told website SheKnows. "What makes a good partnership or marriage is when you support one another. I certainly love and respect what Forest does. It’s hard. He works really hard to take care of our family.

"I think it’s important to show my appreciation by being there for him and supporting him. More than that, I get to hang out with my friend. That’s pretty cool and vice versa."