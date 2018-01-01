Lynda Carter: 'I am too afraid to have plastic surgery'

Lynda Carter has no desire to go under the knife to have plastic surgery because she is scared of how it might change her looks.

The 67-year-old former Wonder Woman star confesses she has had a "little Botox," but she is afraid to have anything else done.

"I'm just too afraid of looking different," she tells Closer Weekly. "I don't think I'm ever going to go under the knife. I am what I am!"

The actress admits she's still confident about her looks - something she built on while she was playing Wonder Woman on TV.

"We are still full-blooded women with the complexities we all have and the powerful inner selves we all have," she says. "That's the part of Wonder Woman that resounds in people - it's that person inside of us who is so powerful that we create life. As I like to say, we are the mothers of all mankind!"

Lynda learned a lot about confidence while portraying the superheroine from 1975 to 1979.

"Wonder Woman taught women to be who you are," she told the publication in April (18). "I have received the greatest letters from people telling me what an inspiration she was to them, because she represents an inner strength every woman has."

However, she revealed there was a time when she thought the show wouldn't be seen because TV bosses didn't believe it would be popular.

"TV executives didn't think there was a market for a female holding a show like Wonder Woman," she said. "Women were buying all their products, yet men dominated the shows."

Carter is tipped for a cameo in the upcoming Wonder Woman movie sequel, in which Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the superheroine.