Scarecrows filmmakers under attack as stoned film fans cause mischief and mayhem on farmland

The director of new horror movie Scarecrows has urged fans to stop getting high, wandering onto private property and destroying crops and props - just like the doomed teens in his film.

Stu Stone's cult movie, which was released earlier this month (Dec18), revolves around a group of stoner teens, who trespass onto an estate owned by a farmer-turned-torturer and find themselves nailed to crosses and left to die as human scarecrows.

The movie has sparked a craze among young fans, who have started stealing scarecrows and damaging farm equipment.

Stone and producer Adam Rodness have been blasted via email by farmers and farm managers, who claim their film has inspired teens to wander onto private property to get high and cause mischief, which is costing them thousands.

"Some of the farmers claim kids are imitating the movie in real life and they are accusing the filmmakers of being irresponsible in not making it clear that people should not copy a movie," a spokesman says. "Completely dismayed, Adam and Stu talked one farmer down and agreed to release a statement encouraging people to not imitate a horror movie and get stoned in cornfields!"

"Please, while we are incredibly flattered that you liked our film, we implore everyone to not copy what you see on TV or in the movies," the statement from Stone and Rodness reads. "Trespassing is illegal and could be outright dangerous.

"You and your friends could get shot and killed, and it's just not worth it. We do, however, encourage everyone to get high and watch the movie from the safety of your own homes!"