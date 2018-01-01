Camilla Belle creates signature cocktail for charity

Camilla Belle has teamed up with bosses at Moet & Chandon to create a signature cocktail for charity.

The drink will be served at the Golden Globes next month (Jan19) and will benefit Toast for a Cause, a campaign led by executives at the Champagne company, who will donate $1,000 (£790) to random charities on behalf of every celebrity who raises his or her glass for a toast on the red carpet.

George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and others have participated in the past, and bosses at the brand have donated $250,000 (£197,700) since the campaign started 10 years ago.

"From feeding the homeless to visiting hospitals as a young child, I was raised knowing the importance of giving my time and volunteering," Belle tells People magazine. "Philanthropy continues to play an enormous role in my life, so to partner with Moet on the 10th anniversary of Toast for a Cause is extremely meaningful. It is a way for us all to give back."

The When a Stranger Calls star will also honour her Brazilian roots with the cocktail, which will feature cachaça, mango juice, lime juice, ginger syrup and Moet Brut Imperial.

"I am very proud of my Brazilian roots, so to have them represented somehow during one of Hollywood's biggest nights is wonderful," she says. "Brazil is brimming with talent, art, and a vibrant culture, and I hope the country becomes more and more present during these global events."

The Golden Globes will take place in Los Angeles on 6 January (19).