When Harry Met Sally tops New Year's Eve scenes poll

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan's midnight kiss in When Harry Met Sally has topped a new poll of film fans' favourite New Year's Eve movie scenes.

More than a thousand people voted for the best end-of-year scene in a new survey on streaming site FandangoNOW, and the romance of Rob Reiner's beloved 1989 movie beat out all comers, with Lea Michelle's rendition of Auld Lang Syne in director Garry Marshall's 2011 film New Year's Eve claiming second place.

“As a magical time when the possibilities are endless, New Year’s Eve makes the perfect backdrop for memorable movie scenes,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Film fans always get a vicarious thrill watching their favourite characters experiencing dramatic life-changing events in classic New Year’s scenes.

"Not surprisingly, many of them feature classic screen kisses, including Al Pacino kissing John Cazale in The Godfather, Part II. But the fan favourite for top New Year’s movie moment goes to Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron’s rom-com classic When Harry Met Sally for that climactic Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal kiss."

Also making the top five in the new poll are Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth making their New Year’s resolutions in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Willie Garson and Mario Cantone's lip lock in Sex and the City: The Movie, and the scene in which an ocean liner of party-goers meets a tidal wave in The Poseidon Adventure.

The aforementioned "I know it was you, Fredo!" scene from The Godfather sequel, Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr's kiss in An Affair to Remember, and Angela Bassett and Ralph Fiennes' smooch in Strange Days also make the top 10.