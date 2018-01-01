Paparazzi had to be digitally erased from Jennifer Lopez's Second Act

Director Peter Segal had a tough time filming new movie Second Act in Jennifer Lopez's native New York because his leading lady was constantly hounded by the paparazzi.

The superstar is used to having her every move documented in the press, but that proved to be tricky for Segal as they tried to shoot scenes in public, so he ended up having to spend a little more time in post-production, digitally removing the snappers' presence from the final cut.

He also had to make a special request to caricature artists who set up shop in the Big Apple's Central Park.

"It was crazy shooting in New York with her," the 50 First Dates filmmaker told The Associated Press. "I remember one scene we're in Central Park, going down the mall, the promenade with her... and there are all the vendors who are selling caricatures, and their sketches are like, Michael Jackson and Barack Obama and Jennifer Lopez! It's like, 'Hey can we turn those around?' She's everywhere."

Second Act, which Lopez co-produced, marks the singer/actress' first starring role on the big screen since 2015's The Boy Next Door, and she insists that was simply because she wasn't finding the kind of projects that excited her.

"I'm quite particular," she explained. "I've been offered a couple of movies over the past couple of years but unless it's the right thing and I get the right types of opportunities, I'd rather create them. That's mine and (producing partner) Elaine (Goldsmith-Thomas)'s mantra. We don't force things, but we don't wait around either... If no one is giving us the stories that we want to tell, then we'll create them ourselves."