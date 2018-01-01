Angelina Jolie mulling political career

Angelina Jolie is open to embarking on a political career if she believes it's the best way she can change the world.

In recent years, the Maleficent star has focused her efforts on humanitarian work as a Special Envoy to the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner on Refugees and has built up relationships with many world leaders, including former U.K. Foreign Secretary William Hague.

During an interview conducted for her guest editor role on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday (28Dec18), Angelina was asked if she would consider going into politics and she indicated she is now open to the idea.

"If you asked me 20 years ago I would've laughed," she explained. "I really don't know. I always say I'll go where I'm needed, I don't know if I'm fit for politics, but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet. I'm pretty open and out there and I can take a lot on the chin, so that's good."

The 43-year-old is not quite ready to embark on a presidential run as she currently enjoys promoting her humanitarian causes, which includes ending sexual violence against women, while not being in the spotlight herself.

"I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change, and right now I'm able to work with a UN agency that is the most in the field of all the UN agencies to do a lot of work directly with the people in need," she added. "I'm also able to work with governments and I'm also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So for now I'll stay quiet."

When Today presenter Justin Webb said he thought she is a possible candidate to run against U.S. President Donald Trump in 2020, she laughed and thanked him.

If Angelina does decide to run for the presidency and wins she will not be the first actor to lead America; the country's 40th president Ronald Reagan made his name as a Hollywood star in the 1930s and 40s.