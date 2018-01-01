Emma Stone: 'It's OK if not everybody likes you'

Emma Stone has come to terms with turning 30 after beginning the landmark year feeling "gloomy".

In a cover interview alongside her The Favourite co-star Olivia Colman for the February issue of British Vogue, the Arizona-born actress who turned 30 in November (18) admitted that while she felt down for a time, her self-confidence has grown and she no longer cares whether people like her.

“I got gloomy for about a week,” the actress told the publication of reaching her landmark birthday. “But realised the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I’m still finding my voice.

“It's OK if not everybody likes you. So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable. Nobody knows what they're doing! We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.”

Having taken over a year off making movies following her best actress Oscar win for 2016 movie La La Land, Emma admitted she happily hasn't really done very much.

“I haven't worked since last December – by the time I work again, it will have been 14 months," explained the actress who is currently garnering rave reviews and plenty of awards buzz for her turn in The Favourite.

When asked what she's been doing during her break, she answered: "F**k, I do not know. I didn't learn a language, I didn't learn to cook, I've been a little... drifty.”

The period piece directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is set at the court of Queen Anne and co-stars Olivia and Rachel Weisz, and focuses on the behind-the-scenes politics between two cousins jockeying to be court favourites during the Queen’s reign in the early 18th century.

The movie delves into the queen’s well documented bisexuality, and Olivia told the magazine about a prank she played on her co-star.

“I put a damp sponge between my legs (during an intimate scene), because I thought it would be funny for Emma to find," she laughed. "You can see in her face the sudden look of horror.”