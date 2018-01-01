NEWS Dwayne Johnson got paid more than double Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise salary Newsdesk Share with :







Dwayne Johnson reportedly got paid $13 million (£10.2 million) more than his co-star Emily Blunt for new Disney movie Jungle Cruise.



TMZ reports the former wrestler, who was named the highest-paid actor in the history of Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list earlier this year (18), got a $22 million (£17.4 million) cheque for the movie, based around the famous ride in Disney’s parks around the world, while Mary Poppins Returns star Emily negotiated $9 million (£7.1 million).



Dwayne will also be taking home the eye-watering sum for forthcoming film Red Notice alongside Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, though it’s not yet known what her pay is.



Jungle Cruise hits theatres in 2020, and also stars Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall.



British comedian Jack, who sparked romance rumours with fellow Brit Kate Beckinsale after they were caught kissing after a dinner date in November, is playing Disney’s first-ever openly homosexual character.



The casting sparked backlash from the LGBTQ community, with some slamming Disney’s decision to cast a straight actor in such a milestone role.



TMZ reporters revealed details of the coming out scene after a test screening took place, with viewers telling the website Jack’s character McGregor avoids using the word "gay" when opening up to Dwayne’s alter ego Frank, but he makes it very clear he isn’t into ladies when he details his dating history.



The film is set in the early 20th century, and the scene, where McGregor also says his sister Lily, played by Emily, was the only one in his family to accept him and support him regardless of the "person" he loves, was apparently well received by the test audience – though it was noted the word "gay" was missing.

